Independence police looking for 53-year-old man wanted on statutory sodomy charge involving child

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a statutory sodomy charge involving someone under the age of 12.

Police said Wednesday that they believe 53-year-old Gary R. Griffith may be in Independence or Odessa, Missouri.

Griffith is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs approximately 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Once in custody, he will be held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

If you know where he is, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS or the Independence Tips Hotline at (816)325-7777. You can also email leads@indepmo.org.

