Indiana mayor running for president raised big bucks during stop in KC, also toured Veterans Community Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 1,000 people attended a big fundraiser in Tuesday night for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat running for president.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also toured the Veterans Community Project, saying Kansas City has "cracked the code" for serving veterans.

Buttigieg raised more than $25 million for his campaign in the second quarter of this year, more than any other Democratic candidate for President.

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander and Mayor-Elect Quinton Lucas took Buttigieg on a tour of the tiny homes that are part of the Veterans Community Project.

Mayor Pete says he will cite Kansas City's effort as a model for the nation as he campaigns in seven states in the next seven days.

Buttigieg says there are still a lot of voters in so called red states such Missouri that don't know much about him, and he's encouraged by the strong support he's finding here.

"You could feel it in the energy last night," Buttigieg said. "There’s a lot of folks in states like mine. I believe it is nowhere written that these states must belong to one political party or another. But we are never going to change that if we don’t engage and let people know in every state red, blue and purple, what our values are and how people can fit into that."

Mayor Pete, as he likes to be called, said federal policy should support efforts like the tiny houses for veterans through the Veterans Administration and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Buttigieg in the past week was at the top of a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal of Democratic voters in Iowa.

The Kansas City fundraiser was hosted by Ursula Terassi, owner of home goods store: Scandia Home.

Democratic donors like the way Buttigieg carries himself. He's been called the "most presidential" by those who support him.