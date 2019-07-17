KCPD looking for driver of truck involved in multiple drive-by paintball shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police responded to several reports of suspicious activity Tuesday evening, that turned out to be paintball gun shootings.

They happened near 41st and Campbell, a bus stop at 37th and The Paseo and at 43rd and Wayne. According to police, the paintball shooters hit a man at the bus stop in his chest three times. A man walking at 43rd and Wayne was also hit about three times.

If someone is hit with a paintball gun in their eyes, it can cause serious and even permanent damage.

A security camera near 41st and Campbell caught the truck that police say the shooter was riding in. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says she was sitting on her porch when shooters aimed at her, her husband and her neighbors.

"All of the sudden you see a gun pointed at you and you hear the pellets," the woman said. "You don't know what's going on. But, it was scary."

Police also say the shooter fired his paintball gun at a father and his two young children.

Anyone with information or anyone that may recognize the truck and driver in the photo are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.