KU will now sell beer and wine at football games in Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas will begin the sale of beer and wine at home football games this season, joining a growing number of schools to offer alcohol sales at sporting events.

Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Wednesday the decision is merely an expansion of a trial program that Kansas has been using in select areas of venues. Long said it was made in response to fan input, and that alcohol sales will be suspended at the end of the third quarter.

The school is also instituting a “no re-entry” policy at Memorial Stadium.

There are about 50 Division I football programs that now allow alcohol sales on football game days, including Big 12 schools Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech.