Olathe police giving away RING doorbells to help prevent crime

OLATHE, Kan. -- What was once a friendly device to let people know you’re on their doorstep, is becoming a powerful crime fighting tool.

Police in Johnson county were already partnering with RING doorbells for months, but now Olathe police are taking their efforts a step further.

Olathe police are giving away RING doorbells in their continued effort to combat crime.

So far, 26 people have won the doorbell through random social media drawings.

"Having the ring, just gives that extra sense of security, especially with the kids, that if something was to happen, we would have that recorded," Leah Parsons said, a winner of Olathe police's Twitter drawing.

Parsons said she generally feels safe in her neighborhood,

But her new ring doorbell, coupled with the Neighbors App by RING is changing how she protects her home.

“Something happened a month or so ago, and we all got a notification, this is something that happened, be on the lookout, stay indoors. It’s just an extra added security. I mean, we always have our phones on us," Parsons said.

Olathe police are hoping their giveaways will get more people involved and connected to their community, their most recent giveaways targeting people facing high risk and repetitive incidents.

"Prevention is a huge thing for us, helps us get officers back on the street if we can prevent these incidents from happening, and it`s neighbors helping neighbors, and community interacting with police, how it is supposed to work," Sgt. Joel Yeldell said.

Yeldell said the Neighbors App, along with the doorbell allows users to record, save, and share videos, adding to officer's efficiency out in the field.

If you don't have a doorbell, the app can still be downloaded allowing users to monitor neighborhood activity, photos, and receive real time alerts.

Olathe residents are encouraged to text "olatheks" to 555888 for the RING Neighbors App, and follow Olathe police social media pages for drawing information.

Yeldell said it's just another push to keep everyone safe.

"We are happily to able to able to give those ring doorbells to those folks," Yeldell said.

Keep tuning in to OPD Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor in the near future for the next RING drawing!!! Don't forget to enter the olatheks code!!! pic.twitter.com/ekwIJuqzR9 — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) July 18, 2019