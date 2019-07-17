One teen killed, another injured overnight in a drive-by shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday when two teens were driving in the area of 81st Terrace and Blue Ridge.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver said another vehicle pulled up next to them and began firing shots into their vehicle. He then drove to the emergency room entrance of an area hospital for help.

The passenger, a 19-year-old male, died at the hospital. The driver has non life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at (816) 447-8477.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest.