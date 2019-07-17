× ‘Probably almost killed him’: KCMO man charged with assaulting 94-year-old man with dementia

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Kansas City man is behind bars and facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 94-year-old man who has dementia.

According to the probable cause document, 26-year-old Ricardo Barraza said he was sitting on a bench at the Blood Community Center Saturday in Gladstone around 11:36 a.m. when someone took his blanket and pants.

Barraza told investigators he noticed the 94-year-old man had his blanket, but the man did not think it belonged to Barraza. Barraza said he did not like the man’s response so he beat him up.

“He got hurt pretty bad,” told investigators. He added the victim’s nose, “started bleeding and I punched him several times in the temples and probably almost killed him.”

Court documents also said Barraza admitted that he also punched the 94-year-old in the back of the head. Then he took off without checking on him.

“No, I didn’t check on him at all,” Barraza said. “I just left him there.”

The victim’s family told investigators that the 94-year-old no longer can see out of his left eye due to the assault. He also has multiple fractures around his eye.

His family said the man goes on daily walks around the Gladstone area. They also said he sometimes picks up random items he thinks are abandoned and brings them home.

Barraza currently faces one charged of second-degree assault. He was already in custody at Clay County Detention Center for a misdemeanor assault that allegedly happened just one day after he allegedly assaulted the 94-year-old man.