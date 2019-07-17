Summer of Love: With a groove in their hearts, two DJ’s from KCK spin one big love story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Joe Straws vividly recalls the first time he laid eyes on the woman who would become his wife less than a year later.

Straws, known as DJ Joe, was pumping out music from his turntable for an event at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in fall 2015.

“She was out there dancing on the floor,” Straws said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.'"

Determined he was fated to meet this vision on the dance floor, he cranked up his charm and managed to get a few dates with the mystery woman.

“We went on a couple of dates,” Nikol Staws recalls. “And I told my friends, ‘Great guy, no spark.'"

Somehow, the courtship continued and that spark appeared. Slowly at first, then at dizzying speeds.

“Somewhere in there, a spark developed,” said Nikol, whose professional moniker is DJ Ice Kole. “And from there it was like, ‘OK, we’re dating.' And then it was, ‘Oh, I think I’m moving in.'"

But the biggest surprise was still yet to come when both of them traveled to Las Vegas for work commitments.

“And he dropped down on one knee and shocked me,” Nikol remembers about Joe’s wedding proposal that night. “I was not expecting that. Of course, I said yes."

Joe and Nikol Straws were married at Kansas City’s Union Station in July 2016.

Now, both of them are highly sought after DJ’s. Sometimes as a team, sometimes solo. But either way, they say, as a married couple, this dynamic duo is in for the long haul.

“That day at the Nelson-Atkins Museum, when I saw her, I felt like I had zero odds,” Joe said. “But something kept telling me: 'Go. Go. Go!' And it was in my cards, and the rest is history.”

“Who would know that someone I would randomly meet in 2015 would end up being the best thing that happened to me?” Nikol added. “In such a short span of time? I could never have guessed that.”

