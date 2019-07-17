The dangers of drinking energy drinks in the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a talk that Shelly Summar with Children's Mercy Hospital knows well.

"I'd really like to see coaches having these conversations, trainers having these conversations," Summar said. "That they understand these aren't things we want our kids to drink."

She said the conversation should begin with the question what is your go-to drink? If the answer is an energy drink, she said it's time to make your child break up with it.

"Kids think energy drinks are gonna help me, power through, but in many cases it can just result in additional dehydration because it's taking the place of the water that you should be drinking," Summar said.

Water is very important when the temperature and humidity outside soars. Summar said it's critical for your young athletes.

"Athletes are at high risk of over consuming in particular when you get into the beginning of seasons," Summar said. "Football season is right around the corner. You're playing outside in hot, humid environments, often having multiple practices in a day."

Two a day aren't usually fun for anyone. But Summar warns those practices can be down right dangerous this time of year. Especially if your teenager is slamming an energy drink hoping to refuel and get an edge.

"If you're not consuming quick fluids during that practice time you could be dehydrated in that period of time which frequently results in vomiting, nausea, heat exhaustion, all which can have permanent and very serious consequences.

Summar said trainers will be watching your children when they're at practice. You need to encourage them to drink water at home.

If anyone you know has those symptoms after being outside in the heat, get to a cool place. If the symptoms continue, go to the hospital immediately.