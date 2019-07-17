Where you can go to cool off during the extreme heat in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is under and Excessive Heat Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. If you do not have air conditioning, there are several locations you can go to cool off.

The Salvation Army will open several cooling stations across the metro on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.

Here is a list of the locations:

Blue Valley Community Center, 6618 East Truman Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

Eastside Community Center, 3013-17 East 9th St., Kansas City, Mo.

Independence Community Center, 14700 East Truman Rd., Independence, Mo.

Kansas City, Kansas Community Center, 6723 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

Northland Community Center, 5306 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Mo.

Olathe Community Center, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kan.

Southland Community Center, 6111 E. 129th St., Grandview, Mo.

Westport Community Center, 500 West 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.

See the full list here.

The cooling shelters will provide air-conditioned public spaces and serve cold water along with light snacks and provide heat survival information through Saturday evening.

For more information regarding other cooling stations or resources available to stay cool, call United Way at 211.

Heat index readings (what it feels like out there) will range between 105-110 in the afternoons every day from Wednesday through Saturday. Check on your friends and neighbors without A/C and take precautions if you’ve got to be outside for an extended period of time.