9-year-old boy killed after being hit by car near 23rd and Kensington in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was killed Thursday night after he was hit by a car in Kansas City.

The collision happened before 7 p.m. near E. 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue when the little boy was playing in the street. Ashland Square Park is nearby.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the crash. Police said the boy died at the scene. His name has not been released yet.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

