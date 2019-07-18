After flooding, Lakeside Speedway hopes to be back racing in August

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s the day Lakeside Speedway’s been waiting for since March.

The track’s owner Pete Howey said he hopes to host the first race of the season August 2.

The speedway’s been flooded twice this spring and summer. At one point, the owner wasn’t sure when the flag would drop again at the track.

They are still pumping out the final bit of water and hauling in dirt, but say things are on track for a race next week.

In its long history, the speedway has seen its share of flooding, both in 1993, 2011. The track has never had to cancel an entire summer season of Friday night races.