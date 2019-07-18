After the man behind Kaw Point Park dies, family will celebrate his life in his favorite place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- You may know Kaw Point Park as the site where the Missouri and Kansas rivers meet.

You may not know there's one man who was the visionary behind the park. Michael Calwell died from pneumonia nearly three weeks ago, and this weekend his family and friends will host a private memorial in his honor.

Kaw Point is a park where history meets beauty. It's also a point of pride for the Calwell family.

"He loved this park. He was here almost every day," said Laura Calwell, Mike's wife.

His vision for the park started in 2002 when it was nothing more than a construction site. It soon became his passion project and, little by little, Mike made Kaw Point into the park it is today.

"He spent a lot of his week here, just cleaning up and improving things," Laura said.

This weekend, his family plans to host a private event at Kaw Point to honor Mike's life.

"On Saturday night we are having Mike's celebration of life, mostly just letting people share stories of Mike because he was a very loyal friend," Laura said.

If you would like to make an impact on Kaw Point Park and be part of the park's future, contact the nonprofit here.