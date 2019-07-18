‘Beer for life’ prize up for grabs by finding secret Busch pop-up shop in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Busch Beer is setting up a pop-up shop in a secret location on Saturday and is offering finders a chance to win exclusive prizes.

So if you want a chance to win free beer for life, get exclusive gear and an opportunity to contribute to a good cause, then prepare to get your detective skills on.

Anyone who finds the shop will have the chance to win the grand prize — a lifetime supply of Busch beer. Other prizes include passes to U.S national parks and a cabin getaway for four.

The temporary “pop-up shop” will have special edition merchandise available, and all proceeds will go towards a good cause. A video shows that several sizes of red flannel shirts will likely be available for sale.

Busch says that for everyone that shows up, it will plant 100 trees, so visitors will be contributing to a noble cause.

You can follow the brand’s Twitter account for clues to find the top-secret location. The final location will be announced through social media on Friday. Visitors can also meet the “Busch Guy” at the pop-up shop on July 20.

Quotes #3 and #4 come from famous author Mark Twain. The Mark Twain National Forest is located an hour-and-a-half from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis.

“Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” said the Busch beer spokesman sporting a flannel shirt in one clue.

The first two clues reveal that the pop-up is located in Missouri.

Didn’t get our first clue of the day? Take another shhhhhot. Here’s Clue #4 Can you guess which of the @NationalForests we’re in?#BuschPopUp pic.twitter.com/QvYYDocicQ — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 18, 2019