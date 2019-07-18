Harvesters hanging out at splash pads, parks to give out free meals to kids this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're going to spend time outside in this heat, hitting the pool or going to spray park is a great way to cool off.

For kids, there are few things better than playing in the water on a hot summer day.

Now, Harvesters is giving children extra incentive to come out to Dagg Park in North Kansas City.

"I just remember yesterday my son wanted to go outside. I showed him my phone and I was like heat index is 104. We are not leaving the house today," Courtney Sanders said.

This week, there's an excessive heat warning. While the spray parks may not be enough to bring some people outside, Harvesters delivering free lunch is the reason to head to Dagg Park.

"The free food is a huge perk. Definitely one of the reasons we show up every Tuesday and Thursday. It's also kind of a reason to get out of the house," Caleb Ward said.

"We just got done with swimming lessons, and we're here to get some free lunch and to be able to just play in the water and escape the heat a little bit before nap time," Nicole Dyer added.

This park is just one of 60 sites around the metro that Harvesters serves.

The organization wants to reach as many kids as possible, so it sets up at places like parks and libraries.

"Because children are out of school, there's an estimated 100,000 kids in our service area that we know are probably going hungry or missing some meals over the summer," Harvesters spokeswoman Sarah Biles said.

It's first come, first serve. Once the food runs out for once location, Harvesters is on to the next site.

Parents are thankful for the one stop shop, cooling off and food.

"It really helps out because she really likes the juice and the Cheez-Its. It just worked out because it's blazing hot," Sanders said.

This isn't the only location where Harvesters sets up for this program. You can go to harvesters.org and click on "Get Help" to find other locations throughout the metro.