‘I’m just blessed’: Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman surprises his mom with a new house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Chiefs’ new rookies is taking care of the woman who’s always taken care of him.

After the Chiefs selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall in the NFL Draft, they signed him to a four-year contract worth nearly $5 million, according to Over The Cap.

And he’s already put some of that money to good use — he bought his mom a beautiful new house.

“I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy I am,” Hardman said on Twitter. “I love you ma x100000000. It’s my turn to take care of you now.”

Of course, surrounded by friends and family, the former Georgia Bulldog surprised his mom — and it was all captured on video.

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

When they pulled her blindfold off, she was shocked, and it didn’t take long for the tears to fall.

“I’m just blessed. I mean, it makes you feel good as a mother to know that, you know, your kids would go to this step,” Hardman’s mother said.

