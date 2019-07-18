Inmate hospitalized after fall at Kansas fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas inmate has been taken to a hospital after he fell while working on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson News reports that police say 38-year-old Christopher Boothby was on a lift working on a flag police when he fell about 14 feet and hit his head. He is listed in fair condition at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

Kansas Department of Correction records show Boothby has been at the Hutchinson prison since March, after he was recommitted for a probation violation. His original convictions, out of Stevens County, included two separate cases of aggravated assault and criminal threat in 2014, and a 2018 conviction for a third offense of attempting to flee and elude law enforcement.

He is scheduled to be released in September.