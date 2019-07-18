Animal control officers rescue dog with its head stuck in a jug in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- This is something animal service officers say they don't see every day: a dog roaming the streets of a KCK neighborhood with its head stuck inside a jug.

Animal control officers shared a picture of the dog. As you can imagine, it was pretty hot inside that container.

But good news!

They removed the plastic containers, and the dog is chilling out inside the city's animal services area. Workers said they got a call about the dog Thursday morning.

Two officers checked out the call but couldn't find the animal. Then a second neighbor found the dog and held it until officers arrived.

Animal Services is happy this had a positive outcome.

"Just excited and just happy, being able to help him. He couldn't get it off his head by himself. We were worried about him," Director of Animal Services Jennifer Stewart said.

"It was awesome. I hear a lot of stories that this doesn't happen. We don't find the dog. We don't know where it's at. I'm just happy that we got him," Animal Service Officer Tyler Hansen said.

Workers at the shelter have affectionately named the dog Jughead. If the owners don't come and claim the pup within two weeks, Jughead will be put up for adoption.