× Olathe police ask for help finding 44-year-old man who’s been missing for a week

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing 44-year-old who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Geordany Elias was last seen near 125th Street and Woodland Road wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The 44-year-old is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a long braided ponytail and the sides of his head are shaved.

Please call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 if located.