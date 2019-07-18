Renee Kelly’s recipe for corn cakes with peaches

Corn cakes with peaches

serves 8 ( 1 each 9" round cake)

Ingredients:

1 stick butter softened

1 C. granulated sugar

1 C. All-purpose Flour

1 1/4 C. Cornmeal

1 T. baking Powder

1/2 tsp. salt

3 each eggs

1 C. milk

1 each ear of corn, trimmed

 

Directions:

Mix the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt in a bowl and set aside.

Cream together the softened butter and sugar. Add the eggs and mix, scraping the sides.  Add the flour and stir until incorporated.  Add the milk and the corn until incorporated.  Divide the batter and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until a tooth pick inserted into the middle of the cake is removed clean.

 

Peaches:

4 each peaches large dice

1 each jalapeño, seeded and small dice.

4 T. Butter

1tsp. cardamom

honey drizzle

pinch salt

Yogurt or sour cream for garnish

 

Directions:

Heat a pan over medium heat.  Add the butter, melt.  Add the peaches and jalapeño  and sauce until warm and slightly soft.  Remove from heat and season with cardamom, honey and salt.

 

