Rescue crews searching for 13-year-old Lawrence boy at Clinton Lake

Posted 7:56 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10PM, July 18, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue Thursday evening at Clinton Lake where they are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just before 7 p.m. and said teen went missing in the water near the Clinton outlet.

The sheriff’s office said the teen is a Lawrence resident.

Lawrence police said they are assisting the sheriff’s office with the water rescue.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

