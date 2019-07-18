Rescue crews searching for 13-year-old Lawrence boy at Clinton Lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a water rescue Thursday evening at Clinton Lake where they are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident just before 7 p.m. and said teen went missing in the water near the Clinton outlet.

The sheriff’s office said the teen is a Lawrence resident.

Lawrence police said they are assisting the sheriff’s office with the water rescue.

