KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A Kansas City man was killed in a crash near 55th and Cleveland late Thursday evening.

Police said the 27-year-old man was driving eastbound on 55th Street when he collided with a SUV. He died at the scene. An adult passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police have not released the victim’s identity yet and are investigating.