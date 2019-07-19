Ask the Experts: Learn about the fundamentals of estate planning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, learn about the fundamentals of estate planning with Clayton Harper, who operates The KC Estate Planner, LLC.

