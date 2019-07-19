Body found at Blue Valley Park investigated as a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body they found at Blue Valley Park on July 19.

Officers responded to 2301 Topping Ave. at 6:28 a.m. and found the body of a black woman inside of a vehicle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A witness told police he was driving through the park when he saw the body, KCPD said.

Police are treating the death as a homicide, but they have not said what caused the death of the woman.

The victim has not been identified.

