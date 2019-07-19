× Crews recover, identify body of Lawrence teenager who went under water at Clinton Spillway

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Search and recovery continued Friday morning after a boy went under water at the Clinton Spillway on Thursday night, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the teenager’s body was recovered.

The sheriff’s office identified him as Jayion Harris-Jordan.

Rescuers searched for Harris-Jordan for nearly three hours on Thursday, including crews from the Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year-old was with a group of people when he went under water at about 7 p.m. and didn’t resurface. Apparently the Army Corps of Engineers was doing a water release of very fast moving water.

The sheriff’s office said the teen is a Lawrence resident. Rescuers suspended the search at about 9:30 p.m., and shifted from a search and rescue to a search and recovery on Friday morning.

FOX4 is at the scene and we’ll have further updates as more details are released.