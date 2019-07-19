‘I did everything I possibly could’: KC woman speaks about crash that killed 9-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The woman behind the wheel of the fatal crash that killed a 9-year old boy is speaking out Friday.

She reached out to FOX4 through her pastor to share her grief and story about the tragic incident.

“I will have to deal with this for the rest of my life, and there is nothing I can do but pray and ask God for understanding," Katrina said Friday afternoon.

The collision happened before 7 p.m. Thursday near E. 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue.

Police said the little boy was on the north side of 23rd Street where there are steep hills and steps when he lost his balance, tripped and fell into the road.

In an extremely emotional interview, the woman said she wants the boy's family to know that she's grieving with them, and she did everything in her power to help.

"I stopped. I called the police from my phone. When I opened my door, I seen that baby, and I ran back to at least try to revive him and do CPR. But I couldn’t do anything. There was nothing I could do but call 911, and I just stood there," Katrina said.

The incident is still under investigation. Kansas City police said there are no charges filed against the driver at this time.

