Judge calls Independence man sentenced to decades in prison a sexual predator who’s a danger to all women

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Johnson County judge Friday called an Independence, Mo., man a sexual predator who poses a great risk to women in our community.

Brady Newman Caddell, 24, received the maximum possible punishment for kidnapping and raping a Johnson County sheriff's deputy.

District Attorney Steve Howe called the crime a woman's worst nightmare: to be abducted by a stranger in the middle of the night and savagely raped.

Judge Brenda Cameron says it's her job to try to make sure no more women are victimized by Newman Caddell. That's why she threw the book at him -- 55 years in prison, the maximum penalty.

Newman Caddell and William Luth, 27, were convicted of kidnapping and raping a female sheriff's deputy in October 2016 as she was headed to work at the jail in downtown Olathe.

Newman Caddell has been described as the less violent attacker of the two, but both the judge and prosecutor called him the more dangerous predator. Howe says he was the brains behind a coordinated plan to hunt down women to sexually assault.

Four victims, all women, testified about Newman Caddell's manipulative and sociopathic behavior.

"We all made an effort to get him off the streets and get him out of the community," said Taylor Hirth, one of Newman Caddell's victims. "So he can’t do this. It took four women trying for justice before we finally saw any."

Judge Cameron called Newman Caddell extremely dangerous, saying: "It's hard to put into words how truly horrific this case is."

A psychiatrist even warned that Newman Caddell poses a danger behind bars, to women who work for the Kansas Department of Corrections. The judge says Newman Caddell has psychopathic traits and she's convinced he would attack women again.

Newman Caddell did apologize for his actions in trying to seek a lesser sentence. But the judge said that's just part of his manipulation: to appear innocent and charming while something darker lurks inside.