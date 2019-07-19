Kansas City man charged in death of transgender woman Brooklyn Lindsey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a transgender woman.

Marcus Lewis, 41, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey.

Lindsey was found dead on the front porch of a home near Independence Avenue and Spruce on June 25.

Court documents say Lindsey was shot multiple times and that DNA testing on shell casings led to Lewis.

When confronted with the DNA evidence, Lewis allegedly told detectives that on the morning of the murder, he saw Lindsey walking on Independence Avenue. They were involved in a fight and he shot her before leaving the scene.

Lewis was arrested on a stop order for a separate investigation into charges of aggravated domestic violence and the armed robbery of a business.

He’s charged with robbery and armed criminal action for an incident that occurred on March 23. He also faces weapons charges for an incident that happened on May 19.

Brooklyn was described as a bright, loving and caring person by her friends.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Raven Johnson said. “Being murdered like that, there was no reason. Whether it was over something petty, big or small. Nobody should be killed like that, and the way she was found was heartbreaking.”

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 for Lewis.