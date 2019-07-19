Man who kicked cat like a football at Center High School sentenced to probation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: Some viewers might find the video above graphic due to violence and profanity.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to kicking a cat like a ball on a Kansas City high school football field in an act that was captured on video and posted to Snapchat.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnathan Taylor, of Kansas City, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty Thursday to misdemeanor animal abuse. He also was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service and to donate $500 to an animal shelter.

Court records say the cat was found dead in May 2018 at Center High School, where Taylor had been a student.

The video shows a man who starts talking about kicking a field goal on the field and then proceeds to kick a small black cat. The cat goes flying, and then the video stops right after it lands.

City animal health experts estimate the cat was kicked about 20 or 25 yards. Court documents say a cat that closely resembled the one seen on the video was found dead on the football field on June 21.

Despite Taylor denying involvement to investigators multiple times, multiple witnesses came forward saying it was him, including the person who took the video on Snapchat.

The witness who took the video said he was with Taylor and others at the field playing 7 on 7 football. During their game, the cat walked onto the field and Taylor said, "man get that cat outta here, I'll kick that cat." He said he wasn't really thinking when he pulled out his phone to take the Snapchat video.

The witness added that the cat didn't move after it was kicked, and they continued playing football. He said they didn't pay much attention to the cat afterwards, but he admitted the cat was probably in pain and said that, "cats have nine lives."