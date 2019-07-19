Man who raped Johnson County sheriff’s deputy gets 55 years in prison

OLATHE, Kan. — A man convicted of raping a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy will serve a maximum sentence. District Attorney Steve Howe said Friday that Brady Newman-Caddell was sentenced to 55 years in the Kansas Department of Corrections, a sentence his office fought for.

The female sheriff’s deputy testified at trial about being terrorized by Newman-Caddell and William Luth after she was kidnapped outside the Johnson County jail as she was headed into work in October of 2016.

“There was no doubt. I knew I was going to be raped,” the deputy told the judge. “I was doing anything I could to survive.”

Evidence showed that Newman-Caddell and Luth spotted the woman when she stopped at a convenience store in Olathe. Cellphone records show that in a text to Newman-Caddell, Luth wrote: “She isn’t going to see you, I’ll knock her out.”

There’s also evidence that before the attack the two men cruised around Westport and the Country Club Plaza looking for women to target.

An Independence woman also testified about being raped by Newman-Caddell eight months before the deputy was attacked. Taylor Hirth’s attack happened in front of her 2-year-old daughter when she and Newman-Caddell were neighbors in the same apartment building.

“I think about how frustrating it is that I reported and tried to prevent this from happening to someone else, and it still happened to somebody else,” she said.

Police believed her when DNA collected from the deputy matched the two men who raped Hirth.

“Believe women,” Hirth said. “When we come forward and say that there is something going on, that we have been harmed and traumatized, even if it is something that is normalized in our society, believe women.”

Luth had already been sentenced to 44 years in prison, double the normal penalty, because of the violent nature of the attack.

FOX4 previously reported that DA Howe sought to depart from the standard sentencing guidelines because of the heinous nature of the crimes connected to Newman-Caddell. According to the sentencing grid, the maximum sentence for what Newman-Caddell pleaded guilty to is 27 and a half years.

Prosecutors pushed for Newman-Caddell to spend 55 years behind bars because evidence shows he and Luth systematically targeted women to attack and sexually assault.

FOX4 was in court Friday morning and will have a live report during news at noon.