Officials urging public to avoid areas of Trolley Track Trail at night after thieves make off with wiring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City are urging people to avoid certain areas of the popular Trolley Track Trail after dark, thanks to some thieves who’ve stolen wiring from the lighting system.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which owns the trail, said that thieves stole more than 3000 feet of 10-gauge wire from 12 poles that keep the trail lit at night.

This has left the portion of the trail between E 85th Street and Main Street dark at night.

The KCATA is asking the public to avoid that part of the trail from dusk until dawn until they can fix the issue and get lighting restored. They estimate repairs could take two months.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.