Patrick Mahomes watches his dad throw out the first pitch at T-Bones game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- He never played in Kansas City and wasn’t exactly a household name during his Major League Baseball career.

But the former baseball player throwing out the first pitch tonight for the T-Bones got quite the ovation. When you're the father of the NFL MVP, fans take notice.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. finished an 11-year career with more wins than losses, but an ERA of 5.47.

“I have much respect for these guys who come out here every day and try to play at a high level," Mahomes said of the T-Bones roster.

There were a smattering of fans hoping to get his autograph in the crowd.

“We’re fans of any Twins player, and it’s pretty awesome that his son has grown up to be an awesome football player," a pair of fans wearing Twins jerseys and carrying his baseball card said.

But most people in Kansas City mostly know him as the father of the Chiefs star quarterback.

“Me and my son both have Mahomes jerseys so we are really Mahomies," Liz Phillips said.

Patrick Mahomes II was in attendance Friday night to see his dad take the mound -- just like he used to when he was a little boy.

“I imagine he’ll probably give me a hard time, depending on how the pitch goes," the elder Mahomes joked.

Mahomes II was a standout in three sports growing up. The former MLB pitcher thought he’d follow in his foot steps.

“If I was a betting man back then, I would have bet he was going to play baseball," Mahomes said.

Of course, Mahomes opted for the NFL, and in his first season as a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs was named the MVP after amassing one of the greatest statistical seasons in NFL history.

“Once this stardom or whatever you want to call it came, he’s still my son. So I expect that to continue on throughout his career," Mahomes said of his son's humility.