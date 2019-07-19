× Police shoot suspect near I-35 and NE Antioch Road in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police shot a suspect Friday near Interstate 35 and N.E. Antioch Road in the Northland.

Details about what led up to the shooting are very limited at this time. The suspect’s condition was also not immediately available.

The incident, and resulting police presence, caused big back-ups on both directions of I-35 and on Antioch during Friday afternoon’s commute.

