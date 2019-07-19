× Raytown police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight

RAYTOWN, Mo.– Raytown police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night, July 18.

Police say they responded to 84th and Elm on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a home.

Police have not released the man’s name.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)