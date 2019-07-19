Raytown police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight

Posted 4:42 am, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48AM, July 19, 2019

RAYTOWN, Mo.–  Raytown police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night, July 18.

Police say they responded to 84th and Elm on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a home.

Police have not released the man’s name.

One person has been taken into custody.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.