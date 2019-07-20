‘Avengers: Endgame’ passes ‘Avatar’ to become the highest-grossing film ever

“Avengers: Endgame,” the Disney and Marvel blockbuster, will move past “Avatar” on the list of all-time highest grossing films on Sunday in its 13th weekend of release, Disney reported Saturday night.

“Avatar,” James Cameron’s science fiction film set on the planet of Pandora, held the record for 10 years.

The latest “Avengers” film, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, has made more than $2.789 billion worldwide.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

To get to the top spot, “Endgame” passed some of the biggest blockbusters in film history such as “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and its predecessor, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“‘Endgame’ has cemented the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a cornerstone of modern mythos that will be passed down to generations of fans,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. “That would have been true regardless of its monetary position relative to ‘Avatar.'”

Robbins added that the title of highest-grossing film of all time is “the cherry on top for Marvel’s first decade.”

“Never before had audiences experienced an episodic, cinematic journey over the span of 11 years,” Robbins added. “It’s nearly impossible to predict something like that, just as ‘Avatar’s’ own run was widely unexpected. In a way, they share that common bond.”

“Endgame” shattered records when it opened in late April.

The superhero film, which had the Avengers take on the villainous Thanos, made $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office for its global opening. It took just five days for the film to cross $1 billion at the box office.

Disney acquired the “Avatar” franchise when it completed its $71 billion purchase of most of 21st Century Fox’s assets earlier this year.

The space series will have a chance to take back its box office crown from “Endgame.” Disney is planning four “Avatar” sequels between 2021 and 2027.

“Even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ remains as powerful as ever,” Horn added. “The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”