Car ends up in Lush Salon in Kansas City after alleged near miss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews were busy extracting a hatchback from a salon near Union Hill downtown after the driver crashed through the storefront.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, swerved to avoid hitting another car on July 20. The driver’s car, a silver Nissan Murano, wound up in the middle of Lush Salon at 601 E. 31st St.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. The store’s Facebook page says it opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no injuries reported. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed.