Charges filed in Shawnee homicide

SHAWNEE, Ks — The Johnson County District Attorney has filed charges in a Shawnee homicide that occurred earlier this month. Felipe Chavez, Jr., 28, of Shawnee has been charged with premeditated First Degree Murder and Rape. The investigation began mid-morning on July 13th when the victim was taken to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during a domestic assault.

The victim is a 30-year-old woman from Kansas City, MO who was unconscious and receiving treatment. The victim died from her injuries sustained in the attack on the evening of July 16th.

The Shawnee Detectives and Crime Lab began their investigation into the crime and that investigation led to the arrest of Felipe Chaves, Jr. He was taken into custody on Friday and is being held in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.