Emergency responders searching for man in Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency crews have responded to Lake Jacomo in search of a man on July 20.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer confirmed to FOX4 that the search was underway for a man who went under the water and did not resurface.

The man went under near the north boat ramp at the lake, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The MHP is assisting search efforts.

No other details are known. FOX4 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide more information when it’s available.