Family says missing Kansas City woman has schizophrenia; continues to worry, search for her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family members are frantically searching for a 66-year old woman who has been missing for 11 days.

Glenda Johnson Edwards has reported mental and health issues. Her family is nervous, since she has gone without her medication while missing.

"She`s never done this before," said Annie Wade, Edwards' sister.

Saturday, July 20, worried family members spent another tiring day walking in the summer heat, knocking on doors and passing out fliers.

Wade said the there are little to no clues pointing to where her sister could be. All they know is that she walked away from her home in the early morning hours Wednesday, July 9, leaving behind her phone, keys and car.

"I went to use the bathroom, and I saw she was lying on the floor in her bedroom, sleep, and that was the last time I saw her," said Charles Johnson, Edwards' brother.

The family members said that the days prior to Edwards disappearing had been rough. Edwards, who is diagnosed schizophrenic, hadn't taken her medicine. She started hearing voices and expressing suicidal thoughts.

Before they could get her to her doctor, she was gone.

"We've been to churches, bus stops, businesses, just anywhere public people going through will be," Kenneth Johnson said.

While Edwards was last reported in the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Holiday Drive where she lives, the family is stretching their search and fliers all around the metro. They said they want to send a message to their loved one through this story.

"We just want you to be safe. Give us a call, if you see this, Glenda, give us a call. Just let us know everything is good," Johnson said.

Edwards is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.