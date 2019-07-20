Former MLB umpire Don Denkinger remembers the ‘The Call’ in the 1985 World Series

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He was a Major League Baseball umpire for more than 30 years, but he's largely remembered for one call.
Don Denkinger is still a hero in Kansas City. However, he's a villain in St. Louis, who has even received death threats. It happened one fateful night during World Series Game #6 back in 1985.
This weekend, Denkinger is signing autographs and reminiscing about "The Call" with fans at the city's largest sports memorabilia show at Harrah's Casino. You can buy a Joe DaMaggio signed jersey or a Mickey Mantle bat, or you can pick up your own autographs from greats like Frank White and Art Still.
Denkinger spent some time with FOX4's reporter Carey Wickersham, remembering the call that probably sent the Royals on to a Game 7. And brought home the team's first World Championship. See it in the video attached to this story.