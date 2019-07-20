Magna Vision promises to triple your phone’s screen size, but does it work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From TV shows to full-length movies, the possibilities are as big as the world wide web. But the size of your phone's screen can really take away from the fun.

There's a product that promises to make your phone's screen look bigger -- no batteries needed! But does it work?

FOX4's Kerri Stowell teamed up with local mom, Mindy Nanos, to try it before you buy it.

We bought Magna Vision from Amazon for $10. Magna Vision is a magnifying lens that claims it can triple your screen's size, enlarging it by 300% with no distortion.

"We are going on a road trip next week, and my 4-year-old daughter, this would probably help her watch a movie in the car!" Nanos said.

The product's official commercial says it "provides a crystal clear vivid picture that maximizes your viewing pleasure and allows you to easily navigate and scroll on the super size display."

“It’s pretty lightweight. It’s just plastic. It looks like a giant magnifying glass," Nanos said. "It doesn’t seem like if a kid would drop it it would fall apart.”

The instructions are as simple as "place your phone in the stand and adjust your screen for the perfect viewing angle."

So Nanos followed the instructions and turned on her daughter's favorite show.

“I’m not sure how well this would actually work for a road trip because it’s taking up so much space. I think it would be hard for a kid to hold it in their lap and keep it stable," she said.

But not all hope is lost!

After a few more minutes, Nanos added: “I have my own small business and I do a lot of sewing. I actually watch my TV while I am sewing, on my phone with headphones so she can be doing whatever. This would actually make it a lot easier when I’m doing that.”

So is Magna Vision worth the money?

"$10 is a pretty good price for something like that," Nanos said. “It would be a good gift for somebody."