Olathe Police investigate an early morning stabbing

Posted 7:46 am, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, July 20, 2019

OLATHE, Ks – Olathe Police were called to the 500 block of North Parker Terrace just after 1:00 AM Saturday morning to investigate an armed disturbance.

When officers got to the scene they found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound.  The suspect is a 38-year-old woman and she was taken into custody at the scene.  The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a life-threatening stab wound.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the confrontation.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

