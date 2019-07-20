× Olathe Police investigate an early morning stabbing

OLATHE, Ks – Olathe Police were called to the 500 block of North Parker Terrace just after 1:00 AM Saturday morning to investigate an armed disturbance.

When officers got to the scene they found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound. The suspect is a 38-year-old woman and she was taken into custody at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a life-threatening stab wound.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the confrontation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.