One person is dead after triple shooting in Kansas City

Posted 1:19 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, July 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY,  Mo. —  Kansas City Police are investigating a triple shooting near 3719 Independence Ave on July 20.

The shooting call came in just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims.  One victim died at the scene. Two more victims had minor injuries.

Crime scene investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation, and no suspect information is available at this time.  FOX4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

