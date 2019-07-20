Patrick Mahomes Sr. always hoped his son would play baseball. Now, he couldn’t be prouder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been a huge year for Chief's QB Patrick Mahomes, both on and off the football field.

His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., always knew it would happen. He just didn't think it would happen so fast.

Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher in the MLB, playing for several teams including the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. He raised his son, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the locker rooms of professional baseball, teaching him the game and even how to interview.

Now, Mahomes Sr. is the one watching his son play. Thanks to an endorsement from a local aviation company, Mahomes parents get to fly to his games for free, so they don't miss many.