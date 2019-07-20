× Second Raytown homicide in 48 hours leaves police searching for answers

RAYTOWN, Mo — Just after sunrise Saturday July 20, police were on the scene of the city’s second homicide in 48 hours.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of E 59th Street at the sound of shots fired and a crashed car. When they arrived, they found a male victim dead with gunshot wounds inside of the wrecked car.

The male victim had been shot by another adult male, who left the scene, police told FOX4. A woman that had been in the vehicle when the shooting happened jumped out while it was still moving. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

At the same time, officers received reports of a man shooting at someone else in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard near the crash scene. Officers responded but did not locate a suspect or anyone with any injuries.

Police are still investigating the homicide that occurred early Friday morning in the 8400 block of Elm.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.