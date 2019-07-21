× 2 KCKPD Officers injured in hit & run crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two KCKPD Officers were injured in a hit and run crash Saturday night near Village West Parkway and State Avenue.

According to police, the officers were sitting in their police cruiser shortly before 11 p.m. working on reports from an accident they were processing, when a truck crashed into their parked vehicle. The driver of the truck did not stop and fled the area.

Both officers were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody in connection with this incident.