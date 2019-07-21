× 3 children shot, 1 killed in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after three juveniles were shot early Sunday morning, leaving two injured and one dead.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Birch Drive shortly before 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. The responding officers found two children suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, the second victim died from his injuries.

A short time later, a third child was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries related to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, and anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.