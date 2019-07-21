× 4 injured in 3 vehicle crash near Bannister & US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators met with South Patrol officers to investigate a three vehicle crash near Bannister and US 71 Highway that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the investigators, a blue Chevy Trail Blazer was heading east on Bannister at a high rate of speed with it crashed into a Chevy Malibu stopped at the red, left turn light leading to northbound US 71 Highway. The impact of the crash forced the Malibu into a white Ford Escape also stopped at the red light.

The driver of the Malibu was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Trail Blazer was not injured and is currently under investigation for impaired driving. The driver of the Escape was not injured, but the three passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.