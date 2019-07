CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A 71-year-old Oak Grove woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Carroll County.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 65, about half a mile north of Route J.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver travelled off the roadway and struck a fence post.

The driver, identified as Linda K. Grubb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.