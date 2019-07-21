Highway patrol recovers body of man who went missing at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they have recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday at Lake Jacomo.

Officials said they recovered the victim’s body just before 4 p.m. Sunday. His name has not been released at this time.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man was on a pontoon boat with friends, went under and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews had to call off the search Saturday night when it got dark but returned to the lake Sunday morning.

